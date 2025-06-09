[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Kelly Osbourne spoke out about her breakup from Sid Wilson—with whom she shares 4-year-old son Sidney—after calling off their engagement earlier this year: “I decided.”

Kelly Osbourne is shedding light on her breakup from Sid Wilson.

Months after the Osbournes podcast host called off her engagement to the former Slipknot member earlier this year, she spoke out about why she ended their relationship.

As Osbourne—who shares son Sidney, 4, with Wilson—told The Telegraph in an interview published Nov. 28, “I decided that the relationship I was in wasn’t healthy.”

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Osbourne, 42, and Wilson, 49, began dating in January 2022 before getting engaged in July 2025 at the reality TV star’s late dad Ozzy Osbourne’s final Black Sabbath concert.

But less than a year later, reports surfaced that the pair called it quits.

Although her comment marks the first time she’s addressed her breakup from Wilson, Osbourne previously shared a scathing message about the rocker following reports that he was fired from Slipknot after nearly 30 years with the heavy metal band.

Without diving into specific details, Osbourne called out the musician to “take some responsibility,” adding that she’ll “not take your s–t anymore! I’m done.”

Following the split, Kelly has continued to navigate the grief of losing her dad, who died of a heart attack at the age of 76 in July 2025.

And amid her pain, the Fashion Police alum decided she needed a change. After all, she moved back to her native UK with her son this summer, a decision she knows was for the best.