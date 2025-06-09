[Source: Reuters]

Thirty-one people were killed and 21 wounded in a fire after a vehicle ​carrying petroleum products overturned on a major ring road in Egypt, authorities said ‌on Wednesday.

The fire broke out above a tunnel in Giza’s Al-Warraq district, the public prosecution said. Preliminary estimates found that 27 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, had been charred, it said, adding that casualty figures ​and damage were still being assessed.

The prosecution ordered DNA samples to be taken ​from the bodies of victims who had not yet been identified to establish ⁠their identities.

Thirty-nine ambulances took part in rescue operations, the health ministry said.

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Videos circulating on ​social media showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the scene.

Reuters verified the location from the ​buildings and road layout, which matched archive and satellite imagery of the area.

The date was confirmed through the original file’s metadata. The date was also confirmed through local media reports and a statement from ​the health ministry.

“The cars were charred, with people inside them. They did not have time ​to get out,” Ali Youssef, who was at the scene, said. “The fire burned the vehicles and the ‌people inside.”

Reuters ⁠footage from the scene in Giza showed firefighting vehicles, charred cars and minibuses, burnt motorcycles and debris scattered across the major ring road, while people and security personnel inspected the aftermath and a bulldozer moved damaged vehicles.

The ring road connects key highways across Greater Cairo, linking ​the governorates of Cairo, ​Giza and Qalyubia.

Road ⁠accidents are common in Egypt due to factors including speeding, weak enforcement of traffic regulations and poor road conditions.

The number of people killed ​in road accidents rose 10.8% to 5,829 in 2025 from 5,260 ​a year ⁠earlier, according to the state statistics agency CAPMAS.

Egypt has expanded its road network in recent years, building highways and bridges under a broader infrastructure programme aimed at easing congestion and accommodating rapid ⁠population growth ​and urban expansion.

The projects have improved traffic flow ​in some areas, but concerns over road safety persist.