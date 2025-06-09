The Great Council of Chiefs is calling for stronger safeguards to ensure landowners are properly represented in negotiations involving mining activities.

Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the proposed Mining Bill introduces provisions to regulate people who represent landowners during negotiations with investors.

“There are some areas of concern remaining, but largely components that involve the landowner’s direct involvement”

He says the Council was concerned about unqualified lawyers and negotiators entering communities and claiming to represent landowners.

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Under the proposed arrangements, advocates would need to meet specific criteria and be legally recognized before representing landowners.

Ratu Viliame says the Ministry of Lands would regulate this.

He adds that a significant improvement in the proposed Bill is requiring landowner consent from the initial prospecting stage through subsequent mining stages.

He says this differs from the existing Mining Act, where landowner involvement is limited in the earlier stages.