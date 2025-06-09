[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is using this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence to urge communities to stop blaming survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says women experiencing abuse are often made to feel responsible for keeping their marriages together.

She says that pressure can make it harder for them to seek help.

Ali says some women endure repeated assaults before seeking help, while others reach out after their children tell them they can no longer bear what is happening at home.

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“It’s not their fault. The onus is not on them to keep the marriage together. It’s the violence that breaks the families. And the emotional control, the emotional abuse, all those things. So we have to start looking at it like that. Take the blame away from women.”

Ali says some women return to abusive partners even after being hospitalized.

“Some women go into a coma. They lose limbs. They lose their teeth. They lose their hearing, all the blows around their head, and many, many things. They have miscarriages when they’re pregnant, and they’re beaten up, and so on. So all these impacts are there. So that’s how women, you know, like women suffer. And we have to recognize all of that together.”

The 16 Days of Activism campaign runs until December 10, with a focus on building communities where women and children feel safe and know they can turn to others for help.