[Photo : Supplied]

Women’s participation in sport is being recognized as an important part of promoting gender equality and challenging harmful social attitudes, as Fiji marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The message was highlighted during the screening of Breaking Ground, a documentary showcasing the journeys of women in rugby in Fiji.

Held today, the screening also marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Deputy Head of Delegation of the European Union to the Pacific, Nereo Penalver Garcia says women continue to face discrimination, unequal opportunities and expectations about their roles in society.

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He says gender-based violence remains a major barrier to women’s participation in social,

“Violence is not simply a private or family matter. It is a violation of human rights, an expression of unequal power relations and a barrier to women’s participation in social, economic and public life”.

Garcia says addressing gender-based violence requires the involvement of all sectors of society, including sporting organizations, community leaders, families, men and boys.

He says the European Union is working with the Australian Government, UN Women and the Pacific Community to support initiatives that challenge harmful social norms and promote gender equality.

The documentary highlights how Fijian women rugby players are breaking stereotypes and inspiring young girls to pursue opportunities in sport and leadership.

He says creating an environment where women and girls can thrive, lead and succeed will contribute to a stronger and more inclusive society.

Meanwhile, McDonalds Fijian Drua Women members were present at the documentary viewing this morning.