[Photo: File]

People building their first home in Namosi are being urged to keep their receipts to reclaim the VAT paid on eligible building materials.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is in Namosi for the REACH Programme, explaining who qualifies and what they need to submit once construction is complete.

FRCS says the refund has been available for several years and is open to eligible first-time homeowners once they finish building.

“This assistance is available only to first-time homeowners. Once they complete building their home, they can claim a refund on the VAT paid for eligible building materials.”

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He says applicants need a bank account to receive the refund.

“Applicants must have a bank account to receive the refund. Those who do not have one must provide confirmation letters from their clan leader, village headman and provincial office, verifying that they are first-time homeowners. They must also submit a photograph of the completed house and receipts or invoices showing payment for the building materials.”

A Namosi resident says having government agencies visit makes it easier for people in remote communities to ask questions close to home.

“We appreciate the REACH Programme for bringing government services closer to our community. It has made it easier for us to seek assistance, ask questions and access the services we need without having to travel far from home.”

Residents are being encouraged to make use of the assistance provided and ensure they meet the requirements to access available government support.