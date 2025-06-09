[Photo : Vasenai Soqo]

The Bold & Beautiful cosmetics business opened their new branch this morning at the MHCC ground complex, which is their third store opening in the city with locations already at Sports City and Damodar City, Laucala.

Director of Bold & Beautiful, Shanal Shivan says they are proud that they have secured a prime location in the heart of Suva.

“This is where a lot of people come and meet, eat, do their shopping and it took us many years to secure this spot”

Shivan adds that he and his wife have been running the business for four years now.

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He says, they have hired a team of four employees who will run the business at the MHCC complex, adding that training has been provided to them.

The business was funded by Shivan and his partner, without any external support.

Despite the current political climate and economic strain the country is currently facing, Shivan is hopeful that business will be boosted by the approaching festive season.

“It’s the festive season, people are buying, people are happy and we encourage people”.

Business Partner and Co-Director Shireen Lata, says the business was a risk at first, however she is happy with the outcome of their hard work.

“Over the years we have employed a number of girls. These girls come from various backgrounds but they go through a thorough training.

The couple are looking to further expand their business and contribute to the economy.