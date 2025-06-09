[Source: Reuters]

A second US judge on Wednesday blocked enforcement of President Donald Trump’s executive ​order limiting the number of people eligible for birthright citizenship, which Trump signed after the US Supreme Court rejected ‌his initial effort to impose restrictions.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, DC, issued an injunction, opens new tab in a class action lawsuit filed on behalf of children who would be denied citizenship under the August executive order.

The ruling will stymie Trump’s efforts to implement a flagship piece of his administration’s hardline immigration crackdown. ​Another federal judge in Maryland in September also blocked Trump’s order, and the administration will now need to overturn both decisions ​in order to ever enforce it.

“The merits in this case are clear-cut,” Cooper said. “The Supreme Court ⁠has twice confirmed that all children born in this country are US citizens, save only for the small handful who are ​not subject to US law.”

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Cody Wofsy, a lawyer at the American Civil Liberties Union who represented the plaintiffs, in a statement said Trump “needs ​to accept that birthright citizenship is the law of the land.”

“Enough is enough,” he said. “The Supreme Court has twice rejected efforts to gut birthright citizenship, in 1898 and again earlier this year. Third time is not the charm.”

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis in a statement called the decision “just another ruling ​from an activist judge appointed by (former President Barack) Obama attempting to thwart President Trump’s commonsense agenda.” She said Trump’s order was “consistent with ​the holdings and analysis set forth by the Supreme Court.”

Trump signed the order at issue after the Supreme Court in June rejected his first effort from ‌2025 ⁠to end birthright citizenship for children whose parents were not American citizens or legal permanent residents, known as green card holders.

The Supreme Court’s ruling concluded that Trump’s initial order violated the citizenship clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which confers citizenship on those born in the United States who are “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”