Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says that while the real estate sector is growing, it must benefit everyday Fijians.

Speaking at the 7th National Real Estate Conference today, Kamikamica revealed that real estate activities recorded approximately $149 million in gross output in 2024. He also noted that lending to the sector increased by 27.6% in the

year to September 2026.

While acknowledging these economic gains, the Deputy Prime Minister stressed that growth must be responsible and inclusive, noting that affordable housing remains a national priority for young families and first home buyers.

“Our objective should not be simply to increase property transactions or the value of the developments. Investment must translate into meaningful economic and social benefits for our people,” Kamikamica says.

He also says the review of the Real Estate Agents Act of 2006 is progressing, with proposed amendments nearing the final stage for Cabinet review.