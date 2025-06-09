[Photo : File]

The Ministry of Justice is planning wider community awareness on the new Criminal Records Act, as concerns and misunderstandings continue over who qualifies for rehabilitation and what the law actually allows.

Permanent Secretary for Justice Selina Kuruleca says the Ministry will hold more community discussions to explain eligibility requirements and how people can apply for rehabilitation.

Kuruleca says the law is not meant to give former offenders a completely clean criminal record, but to give eligible individuals a chance to rebuild their lives after

demonstrating genuine rehabilitation.

She adds the rehabilitation period has been reduced from 10 years to 30 months, but this only applies to minor offences where the sentence is 30 months or less.

“We also intend to have more conversations in the community on exactly who can apply, what you can apply for. And also just to reaffirm that while we want as many people as possible to do what they need to do, to be independent, to be responsible, to be a contributing member of Fiji, we also need to make sure that people are kept safe.”

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She says the Ministry wants people to understand that rehabilitation comes with responsibilities and not everyone with a criminal record will qualify.