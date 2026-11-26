Source: Reuters

British celebrity chef and television presenter Gordon Ramsay will host a revived version of the ​BBC’s long-running motoring show “Top Gear” when it returns ‌to screens in 2028, the broadcaster said on Wednesday.

Produced by BBC Studios, the new series will be filmed in ​2027 and feature a new lineup of co-presenters ​alongside Ramsay, while the programme’s test driver, The ⁠Stig, will also return.

Ramsay, whose ​cooking shows include “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares”, has long cultivated ​a reputation for his fiery on-screen style.

“At its very best Top Gear has always been about the unexpected – surprising, entertaining and ​just the right amount of chaos,” Ramsay said ​in a statement.

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Top Gear, one of the BBC’s most successful global ‌television ⁠programmes, has been off air since the broadcaster paused production following a crash involving former England cricketer and presenter Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff during filming in 2022.

Ramsay has ​appeared on “Top ​Gear” as ⁠a guest three times, holds a racing licence and has competed in motorsport events. He ​said he wants to bring “a fresh energy ​and ⁠ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences.”