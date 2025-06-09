[Photo: File]

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is mourning the passing of its Permanent Secretary, Ratu Meli Nacuva, who passed away yesterday morning following a short illness.

In a statement, the ministry expressed profound sadness over his passing, describing Ratu Meli as a respected public servant, strategic planning professional, and former sports administrator who dedicated his career to serving Fiji.

Ratu Meli was appointed permanent secretary in January 2024 and officially assumed his duties on March 4th of the same year.

He brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, having served in both the public and private sectors for more than two decades.

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Before his appointment, Ratu Meli served as a senior Advisor at the Ministry of Civil Service, contributing to strategic workforce planning and business process improvement.

His dedication to serving the nation also extended to the sporting fraternity, having served as manager of the Flying Fijians during the 2013 Pacific Nations Cup.

Throughout his tenure as Permanent Secretary, Ratu Meli championed youth empowerment, sports development and grassroots participation.

The ministry says his legacy of service, dedication and humility will live on through the work he passionately led and the lives he touched throughout his career.

It has extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all those who had the privilege of working alongside him.

In keeping with traditional Vanua protocols and out of respect for the family’s privacy, the ministry will await guidance from his loved ones regarding funeral arrangements.

Further details will be announced following consultations with the family.