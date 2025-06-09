[Photo: File]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says consumer protection must remain central to the development of Fiji’s real estate industry, with buyers and investors entitled to fair and transparent transactions.

Kamikamica says purchasing property is one of the biggest financial commitments many Fijians will make.

He says real estate professionals must provide accurate property information, ensure transparency in advertising, disclose relevant interests and handle clients’ funds responsibly.

“Consumers must not be misled by inaccurate representations, incomplete disclosures, or unethical practices,”

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He says public confidence in the property market also depends on competent and accountable professionals operating within an appropriate regulatory framework.

Kamikamica is urging the Real Estate Agents Licensing Board and industry practitioners to strengthen customer awareness, professional accountability and complaint handling mechanisms.

He is also calling on the industry to remain vigilant against money laundering and fraudulent property transactions, including proper customer due diligence, identity verification and reporting suspicious transactions.