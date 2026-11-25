Source: Reuters

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to ‌El Salvador made him a symbol for critics of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown, left the US for Spain on Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security said.

The departure of Abrego Garcia, 31, brings to a close a legal fight that, at one point, reached the US Supreme Court.

US authorities agreed to the voluntary departure ​as part of a negotiated deal, the Washington Post reported, citing sources. DHS did not provide details of Abrego Garcia’s departure ​or the agreement, beyond saying in a statement that he “has self-deported from the United States to Spain.”

“Kilmar Abrego ⁠Garcia has left the United States a free man,” his lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said in a statement.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the past year and a half, ​he has been fighting for the right to leave the United States to the country of his choice,” the lawyer said, adding that the ​government had sought to deport him “in shackles on an ICE Air flight to Liberia.” Instead, he left on a commercial flight to a country of his choosing and was free to travel, Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

“The Administration was forced to come to this agreement ​that respects Kilmar’s will and the due process rights guaranteed to him and to all in our nation,” US Senator Chris Van Hollen, ​a Democrat from Maryland, the state where Abrego Garcia lived, said in a post on X on Tuesday.