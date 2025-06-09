[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

NZFFI Auckland All Stars have been crowned champions of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup after defeating Koromakawa Rentals & Tours Navua FC 2-0 in the Premier final at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

Both sides went into the halftime break locked at nil-all after a tightly contested opening half, with neither team able to find the breakthrough.

However, Auckland All Stars returned with renewed purpose after the restart, eventually finding the back of the net twice to seal the championship.

Navua pushed to stay in contention, but Auckland All Stars held firm to protect their advantage and finish the tournament on top.

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The 2-0 victory sees Auckland All Stars claim the Premier title in the inaugural edition of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup.