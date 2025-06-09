The Ministry of Education is reminding parents and guardians to ensure all required documents are submitted with their 2027 Back-to-School Assistance applications, warning that incomplete submissions will not qualify for assistance.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says many applications are being lodged without the necessary supporting documents, particularly payslips from both working parents or guardians.

The Ministry stresses that all information provided must be complete, current and accurate, including student details and mobile payment numbers.

Applications must also be accompanied by the child’s birth certificate and any other required supporting documents to be considered eligible.

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Radrodro says the extension of the application deadline to December 2 provides families with an opportunity to review their submissions and ensure all requirements are met before lodging them through their child’s school.

He is also urging school heads to assist parents and guardians by verifying that application forms are correctly completed before they are entered into the Fiji Education Management Information System (FEMIS).

The Ministry maintains that no late applications will be accepted after the extended deadline, and manual application forms will not be processed at Education Headquarters.