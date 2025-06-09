[Photo: File]

Taiwan has reaffirmed its support for Fiji’s agricultural sector amid El Niño-related dry conditions and climate change challenges.

The Taipei Trade Office launched a tomato cultivation and production handbook to help farmers build climate-resilient farms and strengthen food security.

Taiwan’s Technical Mission to Fiji, Edward Chen, says Taiwan stands ready to assist Fiji.

The handbook follows months of trial involving Taiwanese agricultural specialists and local farmers, introducing sustainable methods to withstand dry conditions.

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Representative David Wei Wu says more guidebooks and assistance will be provided to farmers in the future.

The Ministry of Agriculture says the handbook will be distributed nationwide to ensure farmers benefit from the new techniques.

Previous guidebooks on guava, dragon fruit and vegetables have also received positive feedback from farmers for their effectiveness and sustainability.