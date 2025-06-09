The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling for greater efforts from Government and communities to end all forms of violence against women and girls.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says the 16 Days of Activism campaign is an important opportunity to confront violence, challenge harmful attitudes and hold perpetrators accountable.

“Many people around the world are using the campaign to remove impunity from perpetrators of violence and so on. So, you know, there’s too much impunity, meaning, you know, people don’t get prosecuted for the crimes they commit against women and girls, rape, domestic violence, sexual harassment, trafficking, all kinds of crimes against women”

This year’s campaign will focus on the latest national study on intimate partner violence, which found that physical and sexual violence by partners has declined from 64 percent in 2010 to 48 percent.

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She adds while the reduction is encouraging, the figures remain deeply concerning, with almost half of women who have been in relationships experiencing violence.

Ali says the government needs to do more work on the National Prevention Plan, which has two years left, and provide a budget for its implementation.

“Government has come on board with the national prevention plan, which needs to be looked at. There are two more years left for it to go, and I don’t believe we have done enough work on that.”

Ali is also calling for stronger police responses, better training for the judiciary and greater involvement of men, religious leaders and traditional leaders in preventing violence.

She says women in rural and maritime communities face additional challenges accessing support because of limited services and transportation difficulties.

The campaign runs from November 25 to December 10, with marches, workshops and media programmes planned to raise awareness and encourage collective action against gender-based violence.

Women experiencing violence can contact the FWCC’s 24-hour toll-free helpline on 1560.