Source: Reuters

The US Federal ​Aviation Administration said on Tuesday a ‌problem with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O’Hare ​International Airport.

The FAA said it “is ​temporarily delaying some flights while technicians ⁠work to repair a piece of ​air traffic equipment.”

About 12%, or ​350 flights, have been delayed at the ‌American (AAL.O), opens new tab ⁠and United Airlines (UAL.O), opens new tab hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving ​holiday ​travel period.

Most ⁠of the delayed flights — 214 — are headed into Chicago.

Article continues after advertisement

The ​FAA said delays were ​averaging ⁠47 minutes and the issue could last until 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT) ⁠on ​Wednesday.