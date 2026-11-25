Source: Reuters
The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday a problem with a ground radar system is delaying flights into Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
The FAA said it “is temporarily delaying some flights while technicians work to repair a piece of air traffic equipment.”
About 12%, or 350 flights, have been delayed at the American (AAL.O), opens new tab and United Airlines (UAL.O), opens new tab hub on what the FAA says is the busiest day for flights during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period.
Most of the delayed flights — 214 — are headed into Chicago.
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The FAA said delays were averaging 47 minutes and the issue could last until 1 a.m. ET (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.
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