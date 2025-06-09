[Photo: FCS / FACEBOOK]

Fiji Correctional Services has marked 150 years of service, recognising the dedication and sacrifices of serving and retired officers who have contributed to the institution over the years.

A total of 262 serving and retired personnel have been identified to receive commemorative medals in recognition of their years of service and contribution.

Speaking at the commemoration, Acting Minister for Justice Filimoni Vosarogo says the milestone is an opportunity to acknowledge the commitment of officers who have helped shape the organization through generations.

“The medal you receive today is a mark of appreciation for your work, for your perseverance and the important role that you have played in shaping Fiji’s Correctional Services.”

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He says while the institution has faced significant challenges throughout its history, its role has continued to evolve beyond maintaining security and order.

Vosarogo also acknowledged the sacrifices made by retired officers, saying their years of service have helped lay the foundation for the institution’s growth and development.

He says the progress of Fiji Correctional Services is the result of generations of officers who have served with dedication.

“Justice is not solely about punishment. It must also provide opportunities for accountability, rehabilitation, restoration and renewal.”

Vosarogo says the Ministry of Justice remains committed to working closely with Fiji Correctional Services to strengthen its institutional capacity and maintain professional standards.