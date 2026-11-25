Source: Reuters

Ukraine has continued attacks on Russian oil refineries ‌despite requests from US President Donald Trump to refrain, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, pledging to retaliate.

Kyiv has said it would stop striking Russian energy targets only when Moscow did the same. Ukrainian strikes subsided after Trump’s mid-October declaration of an energy ceasefire, but they ​have picked up since the end of last month.

“We see that the Kyiv regime continues ​to attack our refining facilities, despite the US president’s appeal and direct request to ⁠refrain from such attacks. But the Kyiv authorities are ignoring this advice,” Putin told a meeting of ​government officials and senior oil executives in the Kremlin.

“In this regard, I would like to stress that ​retaliatory measures on our part are inevitable,” he said.

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He also told the meeting that he wanted additional security measures for energy facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writing on X, said Putin could end Kyiv’s strikes on refineries by halting the 4-1/2-year-old war.