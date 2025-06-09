The Pacific Disability Forum is calling on governments to do more to protect the rights of persons with disabilities, saying promises and policies must lead to real change in communities.

Australian High Commission First Secretary Development Tess McSpeden says women and girls with disabilities continue to face discrimination and violence, while a lack of funding, limited data and gaps in policy implementation are slowing

progress.

“Across the Pacific, persons with disabilities continue to face barriers in education, employment, healthcare, transport, information access, justice and leadership opportunities.”

She says governments must now focus on putting their commitments into action and improving the daily lives of persons with disabilities.

The Pacific SDG-CRPD Monitoring Report 2026 highlights major gaps, including the exclusion of persons with disabilities from climate and disaster planning and inadequate government funding for disability inclusion.

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Pacific Disability Forum President Sainimili Tawake is urging governments to strengthen disability laws, increase funding and involve organisations of persons with disabilities in decisions that affect their lives.

The Forum says women and girls with disabilities must be heard, protected and included, not just during the 16 days of activism, but every day.