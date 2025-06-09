[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s head coach Willie Walker is pleased with the team’s preparations ahead of this weekend’s Dubai Sevens, following a positive training session this week.

Walker says the players are building on the work done back home and are focused on delivering strong performances in Dubai.

He was encouraged by the intensity and commitment shown during training, with the team working to fine-tune key areas ahead of the tournament.

“We had a really good training session this morning and it’s good to see the girls running around and getting really focused.”

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He also acknowledged the families, friends and villages behind each player, saying their support plays a significant role in the team’s journey.

Walker has urged fans across Fiji and around the world to continue backing the girls, assuring them the team will give everything to make the nation proud.

Our women’s team will meet Canada in their first match tomorrow at 6.44pm.

You can watch the LIVE action of Fiji’s matches on FBC 2.