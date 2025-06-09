[Photo: FILE]

Politicians have been urged to take the lead in preventing racial tensions from escalating as the country approaches its next General Election.

Great Council of Chiefs Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula says the country has been harmed by racial politics in the past, and the younger generation must understand the consequences of allowing it to return.

He says some young people making racial comments on social media have not experienced the country’s difficult past and may not realize how quickly the situation can deteriorate.

“I’ve seen it in some of these forums. I think one it was in one forum lately. It’s the politicians who are taking, you know, even some former politicians in the (7:01) crowd are asking silly questions, which is just stirring up. And the question I ask is what are we trying to teach our young people?”

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Ratu Viliame says Fiji has experienced both the positive and negative sides of racial politics, making it important for people to recognize the dangers of inflammatory rhetoric.

He says politicians must be responsible in their public statements and avoid making comments that stir division.

Ratu Viliame stresses that voters have the right to decide who governs them without being threatened, intimidated or made fearful.

He says the country must protect its unity and ensure political differences do not become racial divisions.