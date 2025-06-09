The late Assistant Minister for Rural Development and Disaster Management, Jovesa Vocea, has been remembered for his years of service to Fiji, particularly his contribution to the government and the Northern Division.

This was highlighted during his memorial service at the Nasea Methodist Church in Labasa this afternoon, attended by Cabinet ministers, civil servants, church members and those who worked alongside him.

Delivering a message on behalf of Cabinet, Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Vocea’s experience across the civil service, Parliament and Government made him a respected leader.

“His experience and knowledge in the system, not only in Parliament, but also in Government, in the role as a member of those committees, in terms of good governance and proper leadership.”

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Tuisawau says Vocea had also served on parliamentary committees, including Foreign Affairs and Defence, and the Public Accounts Committee, contributing to discussions on governance and accountability.

The late Vocea also served as Commissioner Northern, spending much of his career working with communities across the Northern Division.

Following the memorial service, his casket was taken to his village of Ravita in Vaturova, Cakaudrove where he will be laid to rest tomorrow.