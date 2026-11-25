Source: Reuters

Will Thomas has played Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for over 15 years. Last season, the AI he built finished above him for the first time.

“That was a bit of a surreal moment. I thought, ‘oh my God, I’m being beaten by my own creation’,” he told Reuters.

Englishman Thomas is also CEO and founder of Scoreline.ai, which delivers subscriber-based content including data, insight and analytics designed to help players manage their fantasy sports teams.

Among its products is Fantasy Football Hub, which has around 60,000 paying subscribers and focuses on FPL – the official fantasy competition of the English Premier League.

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FPL offers match tickets and replica kits as prizes and had over 13 million registered teams in the 2025-26 season.

Scoreline.ai’s purpose-built model finished in the top 0.5% of ​those teams, ranking 67,829th in the world.

“There are still human managers beating it, but it’s getting harder to do,” said Thomas, who has a PhD in team leadership at the University of ​Sussex.