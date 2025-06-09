[Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Facebook]

Young people are being encouraged to pursue education, entrepreneurship, and skills development to unlock their potential and contribute to the growth of their communities.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade Lenora Qereqeretabua highlighted this while officiating at the Naroro Youth Day in Conua, Nadroga.

Qereqeretabua commended the community for investing in youth empowerment through vocational training, entrepreneurial initiatives and village infrastructure development.

These include technical and vocational training through the Fiji National University and plans to establish a marquee hire enterprise to develop business skills among young people.

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She encouraged youths to use their voices to inspire positive change, make purposeful decisions and seek guidance from their parents, elders and mentors.

Qereqeretabua stressed that opportunities for education, employment and entrepreneurship can begin within their own communities.

Meanwhile, acknowledging public concerns over proposed mining in the Sigatoka area, including near the Sigatoka Sand Dunes, she emphasised that development and environmental protection must go hand in hand.

She says development decisions must be guided by sound evidence, meaningful consultation and respect for affected communities.

Qereqeretabua also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the government, communities and the private sector in creating employment and skills development opportunities.

Fiji rugby sevens legend Waisale Serevi also attended the event, encouraging young people to believe in themselves and pursue their aspirations with determination and perseverance.

The Fiji Police Force also conducted an awareness session on drugs, peer pressure and other challenges facing young people.

The event was held under the theme ‘From Potential to Purpose – Building Brighter Futures’, highlighting the importance of community-led initiatives in nurturing future leaders.