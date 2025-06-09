[Photo: FCS /Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service is commemorating 150 years of service, marking a significant milestone in its history and contribution to the country.

The commemoration recognises the dedication and commitment of corrections officers who have served over the years while highlighting the institution’s role in maintaining security, rehabilitation, and the successful reintegration of offenders into society.

The milestone also provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress made by the service, acknowledge the contributions of past and present officers, and recognise the challenges and responsibilities that come with correctional work.

As it marks 150 years, the Fiji Corrections Service is also looking ahead, with a renewed focus on strengthening its operations, improving rehabilitation programmes, and continuing to serve the people of Fiji.