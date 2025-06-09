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The 2026-2027 Fiji Bitter 7s Series gets underway in Levuka this weekend, with the Fiji Bitter Yalovata 7s set to bring some of the country’s top rugby talent to Nasau Park.

The two-day tournament, which runs from tomorrow to Saturday, will feature 24 men’s teams, eight women’s teams and 12 Under-21 sides, marking the beginning of another highly anticipated season of sevens rugby.

With valuable series points up for grabs, teams will be looking to make a strong start as they compete for the tournament titles and prize money.

The competition also provides an important platform for emerging players to showcase their abilities in front of selectors, coaches and rugby stakeholders, with the opportunity to progress into provincial and national rugby programmes.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji Head of Marketing – Alcohol, Etrina Simpson, says the company’s continued support for the tournament reflects its commitment to developing rugby at grassroots level.

“Fiji Bitter has proudly stood alongside Fijian rugby for generations because we understand the vital role the sport plays in developing talent, strengthening communities and bringing people together.”

Simpson says the return of the series to Levuka is particularly significant given the town’s rich rugby heritage and passion for the sport.

Tournament organiser and Yalovata Rugby Club president Isoa Lala says hosting the opening leg is a major boost for rugby development on Ovalau, while also creating opportunities for the wider community.

He says the tournament allows local players to measure themselves against some of the country’s best teams while providing a pathway to higher levels of competition.

Beyond the rugby field, the event is also expected to generate economic activity for Levuka and surrounding communities through increased visitor numbers and support for local businesses.

Sustainability initiatives will also feature during the tournament, with local committees and community groups leading clean-up campaigns and responsible waste management efforts.

The men’s Cup winners will walk away with $7,000, while the women’s champions will receive $1,000 and the Under-21 winners $2,000.

All eyes will be on Nasau Park this weekend as Levuka welcomes the opening tournament of the new Fiji Bitter 7s Series season.