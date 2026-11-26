Source: Reuters

The 100th edition of the annual Macy’s ​Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be postponed for two days until Saturday due to forecasts of a major storm with high ‌winds, marking the first time the event has been rescheduled due to severe weather.

“The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our city and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year’s celebration,” Macy’s (M.N), opens new tab department store chain, which sponsors the event, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The three-hour parade through Manhattan, ​from 77th Street and Central Park West to Macy’s flagship store at Herald Square, is now set to commence at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 ​GMT) Saturday, the retailer said.

At an outdoor Thanksgiving-eve news conference, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the choice to reschedule was ⁠coordinated with Macy’s, the New York Police Department and other agencies.

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“We know that our city is the greatest city in the world, and ​we also know that in our city nothing comes easily, and you have to plan for every possibility,” he said.

Mamdani said gale-force winds forecast ​for Thursday, a situation that has previously interfered with the safety of the parade’s signature balloon displays, were a major factor in the decision to reschedule.