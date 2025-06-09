[Photo: File]

More than 150 villagers in Nakorowiri, Macuata, now have a safe place to shelter during floods and cyclones.

The village began building its evacuation centre in 2019, but Tropical Cyclone Yasa destroyed the facility before it was completed. The centre has now officially opened.

Former village headman Tevita Rasivisivi says the opening marks the end of years of work to give villagers a safe place during floods.

“This village is a flood-prone area, and we have had our fair share of floods in the past, when water from the mountains flows through the village. So, in 2019, we started building our evacuation centre, but then Tropical Cyclone Yasa came and destroyed it again. We are so thankful to this Government for assisting us so that we could complete it, as you can see today”

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Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the community led the project with government support.

“Government has contributed approximately around $70,000, but the major effort has been the community, which government commands and which government encourages, as I’ve already mentioned, for communities to drive development and government support. So we, government, would like to encourage the attitude of self-help, community help, a community-driven approach. And government comes in, of course, we will support any which way we can, even for the, not only for the part of the project, but the whole project.”

Ro Filipe says the centre will double as a hall for village activities.

He says that this space will also be an evacuation centre not only for situations such as we are facing, but also for the cyclone season currently coming up.

The new facility will also provide shelter for nearby settlements during emergencies, strengthening the community’s ability to prepare for and respond to disasters. Peceli/