[Photo: FILE]

Police are investigating the deaths of two men following separate alleged assault incidents in the Western Division.

In the first case, a 22-year-old man from Nadi was allegedly assaulted by a nightclub employee in Martintar on the night of November 26th.

The victim later became unwell at home and sought medical treatment at the Nadi Hospital.

He was subsequently transferred to Lautoka Aspen Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

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He died on November 29th.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the cause of death.

In the second case, a 26-year-old man died at the Tavua Hospital on November 28th after being brought in with visible injuries.

The man was reportedly last seen with a group of youths in Tavua Town before he was taken to hospital, where attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

A suspect is being questioned in relation to the incident.

Investigations into both cases are continuing.