[Photo: FNU /Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is urging Fijians to recognise technical and vocational education as a pathway to success, saying formal academic qualifications should not determine a person’s future.

Speaking at FNU’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training graduation ceremony, Rabuka encouraged graduates to remain hopeful and take advantage of opportunities to improve their lives.

He told the graduates that setbacks in education, unemployment and financial difficulties should not prevent them from achieving their goals.

“Dare to hope. Dare to win. Dare to achieve. Whatever your situation might be.”

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The Prime Minister shared his own experience struggling in school growing up, adding that it has moulded his characteristics today.

He says his military service also equipped him with practical skills, including vehicle maintenance, which later proved useful in his life.

Rabuka says his experience demonstrated that success was not limited to those who followed conventional academic pathways.

Rabuka noted that every community had talented people who needed opportunities to develop their abilities, including school dropouts, unemployed adults, women seeking financial independence and people living in rural communities.

He explained that TVET provided practical, industry-relevant skills that enabled people to enter the workforce, establish small businesses, improve their livelihoods and contribute to their communities.

He also acknowledged the graduates who had overcome personal challenges to complete their training, thanking their families, trainers and supporters for helping them reach the milestone.

The programme provides practical training in areas such as electrical installation, solar installation, plumbing, boat repair, cookery and farming.

He further encouraged graduates to continue learning and to recognise the opportunities available through practical skills training.