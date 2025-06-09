[Source: Reuters]
German software giant SAP (SAPG.DE), opens new tab is considering cutting at least 10,000 jobs in an AI-driven restructuring, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
SAP, Europe’s most valuable tech company, declined to comment.
The restructuring would affect at least 9% of SAP’s global workforce, Bloomberg said, adding that the total number of job cuts could change after labour negotiations.
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