[Source: Reuters]

German software giant SAP (SAPG.DE), opens new tab ‌is considering cutting at least 10,000 ​jobs in an ​AI-driven restructuring, Bloomberg News ⁠reported on Thursday, ​citing people familiar ​with the matter.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

SAP, ​Europe’s most ​valuable tech company, declined to ‌comment.

The ⁠restructuring would affect at least 9% of SAP’s global ​workforce, Bloomberg ​said, ⁠adding that the total number ​of job ​cuts ⁠could change after labour negotiations.