[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Regan Chapman is preparing to take the next big step in her rugby career after earning selection in the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side for the Dubai leg of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Chapman, who hails from Levuka, began her rugby journey at the age of 14, playing sevens for Hamilton Girls before making the transition to 15s two years later.

Her progress was rapid, earning a place in Hamilton Girls’ First XV in her first year of playing 15s, while also representing Hamilton Old Boys Huskies.

At 18, she secured selection in the Waikato FBC Women’s team, marking her first major breakthrough in the game.

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After successfully retaining her place the following year, Chapman received an opportunity earlier this year to represent Fiji at a pre-season tournament in Mount Maunganui.

That experience opened the door to a two-week training camp in Fiji, where she was given the opportunity to push for selection ahead of the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments.

Now selected in the squad, Chapman is set to make her debut in Dubai this weekend, a milestone she describes as the result of a challenging but rewarding journey.

Adjusting to Fiji’s tropical conditions has been one of her biggest challenges, with Chapman admitting she even passed out during her first training session in the heat.

Despite the tough adjustment, she says the welcoming environment within the team has made the transition easier.

Chapman was also quick to acknowledge the role her family has played in helping her reach this stage, describing them as her biggest support system.

She hopes to make them proud as she prepares to pull on the Fiji jersey for the first time on the international sevens stage.

Fijiana will meet Canada in their first match at 6.44pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC 2.