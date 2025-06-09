Seini and Erica Gaunavou. Insert: Yaminiasi Gaunavou. [Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

The legacy of the late Yaminiasi Gaunavou continues to live on through his family, music and broadcasting contributions, following his posthumous induction into the 2026 Hall of Fame at the Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence Awards on Saturday night.

For his daughters, Seini and Erica Gaunavou, receiving the award on their father’s behalf was an emotional moment, bringing back cherished memories of his life and dedication to his profession.

Seini says the recognition is a fitting tribute to the years her father dedicated to developing music and broadcasting in Fiji and the wider Pacific.

“For me personally, that moment was momentous in and of itself, just to know that his work is being acknowledged, not only in the music scene, but also in the media scene, the broadcast scene, where he put a lot of time, effort, and energy into building broadcast, not only in Fiji, but the Pacific as well. So having his work acknowledged in such a momentous way, there’s no better way to describe it, but truly fitting, very emotional, of course, and we’re just so grateful that it has come to this moment.”

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For Erica, her father’s legacy holds an even deeper meaning, having worked at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation, where he spent part of his broadcasting career.

Working alongside his former colleagues and recording in a studio named in his honour has given her a special connection to her late father.

“Being where he was, working with the people that he worked with, hearing the stories from the colleagues, it always gave me some sort of comfort. It was very comforting to be part of the FBC family as well, just as much as he was.”

While many remember Gaunavou for his distinctive voice on radio and television and his musical talent, his daughters remember him as a loving father.

They say his musical compositions and broadcasting contributions continue to keep his memory alive, bringing comfort to the family.

“And even especially in his music as well, you know, being a composer that he was, you hear music and hey, I know dad wrote that song. It’s just, he’s in a way, he is alive, not only in the music, but also in things like this, you know, being acknowledged, being immortalised, as you mentioned, he, in a way, his memories, his legacy is alive. So as much as it hurts that he is not with us, we are comforted by the fact that his legacy still lives on.”

For Seini and Erica, the Hall of Fame recognition is more than an award.

It is a reminder that while their father is no longer with them, his voice, music and contributions continue to be remembered beyond their family.