[Photo: SUPPLIED]

People suffering from kidney stones in Fiji now have access to a new treatment option, without having to travel overseas for specialised care.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare has introduced laser treatment that breaks kidney stones into smaller pieces, allowing them to be removed or passed naturally through the body.

Specialist urologist Dr Kaidong Zhao says the procedure uses a thin scope inserted through the urinary tract to reach the stones.

A laser is then used to break them down, without the need for an external cut.

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The treatment is now available at PSH Hospitals, with consultant urologist Dr Rajeev Patel also performing the procedure at its Walu Bay facility in Suva.

Chief Executive Officer Parvish Kumar says the hospital is continuing to invest in new medical technology to give Fijians access to specialist treatment closer to home, while reducing the cost and inconvenience of travelling overseas.

The service is also attracting interest from other Pacific countries.

Clinical Director Dr Sanson Fousaga says a patient from Samoa has already undergone the procedure since it was introduced a week ago, with enquiries coming from other patients across the region.

PSH Hospitals says the new service will give more patients in Fiji and the Pacific access to advanced kidney stone treatment locally.