[Photo : Supplied]

Drought relief efforts could create another environmental problem if empty plastic water bottles are not properly collected and recycled, the Pacific Recycling Foundation is warning.

The Foundation says while providing safe drinking water to drought-affected communities is urgent, the growing distribution of bottled water must also come with proper waste recovery plans.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says without collection systems, empty plastic bottles risk being burned, buried or dumped into the environment, creating further pollution.

He adds recycling must be part of humanitarian assistance from the beginning, rather than being treated as an afterthought.

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Deo says similar waste management concerns emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for better recycling systems that also reach rural, remote and maritime communities.

The Foundation is also renewing its call for a Container Deposit System in Fiji, which would encourage people and businesses to return beverage containers for recycling.

As part of its Christmas Gift and Stationery Drive, PRF will also distribute bottled drinking water to drought-affected communities, with arrangements in place to collect the empty bottles for recycling.

The Foundation is urging Government agencies, businesses and humanitarian organizations to work with grassroots recyclers to ensure emergency assistance does not create another environmental burden.