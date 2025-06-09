[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

North America U16 Girls have created history after being crowned the inaugural U16 Girls champions of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup.

North America edged Fiji U16 Girls 3-2 in an exciting final at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

The closely contested encounter saw North America hold their nerve to secure the victory and claim the historic title.

Fiji fought hard throughout the match but fell just short, with North America celebrating a memorable championship win.

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The result marks a significant milestone for the competition, with North America writing their name into the history books as the first U16 Girls champions.