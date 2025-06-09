[Photo: FILE]

The Sugar Cane Growers Council is warning that Fiji could face another weak cane harvest in 2027 after prolonged dry conditions linked to El Niño stalled crop growth in affected areas.

Council Chief Executive Vimal Dutt says growers harvested about 1.1 million tonnes of cane this season, one of the industry’s lowest harvests in recent years.

He says rain in the coming months could improve the outlook for the next crop.

Dutt says an impact assessment started in Tavua last week to find out how the dry spell is affecting growers and what help they need.

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“The core objective of this is to secure all relevant information pertaining to El Niño into the current phase. The difficulties, the challenges that the cane growers are experiencing and what are the basic necessities that are in need. And any other relevant information that the grower feels that needs to be shared with the Sugarcane Growers Council, the council being their representative.”

Dutt says a committee will assess the requests before assistance is distributed.

“We will be in a better position to gather and share this information with relevant authorities such as the ministry, the government, any other funding agencies that may want to come and help or would have some indication to help the cane growers, particularly the cane farming community.”

Dutt says the dry spell is adding to long-standing problems for cane growers, including labour shortages and difficulties harvesting their crops.

He is urging farmers to complete the assessment forms promptly so the council can share their needs with the Government and potential funding agencies.

The Sugarcane Growers Fund is also offering loans to help farmers improve access to water on their farms.