[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji’s men’s and women’s teams will be looking to finish strongly in Dubai as they prepare for two semi-final clashes at the HSBC SVNS tournament this evening.

The Fiji women’s side will take on Spain in the fifth-place semi-final at 7.10pm Fiji time at The Sevens Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Fiji men’s team faces a tough challenge against South Africa in the Cup semi-final, with kick-off scheduled for 10.28pm.

The men’s side will be aiming to secure a place in the Cup final, while the women will be fighting to finish their Dubai campaign on a positive note.

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Both matches will be played at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

You can watch the LIVE action of Fiji’s matches on FBC 2.