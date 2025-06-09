[Photo: File]

Castaway Island Fiji celebrated its 60th anniversary yesterday, marking six decades of welcoming visitors and creating lasting memories for guests from around the world.

The milestone brought together former and current staff, tourism partners, traditional landowners and loyal returning guests to celebrate the resort’s journey.

General Manager Steven Andrews says the resort’s success over the years has been built on its people, whose dedication and genuine Fijian hospitality have kept guests coming back.

“Today, we are not simply celebrating 60 years of a resort. We are celebrating 60 years of people who believed in this island, who worked tirelessly to build its reputation, who created the special place we are so often or fortunate to be part of today”

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What began as a day-trip destination in 1964 officially became an island resort in 1966 under its first owner, Dick Smith.

He says while visitors may initially come for the island’s beautiful beaches, it is the friendships, warm hospitality and sense of belonging that make them return.

“We are simply the caretakers of a legacy built by those who came before us. And it is now our responsibility to protect that legacy, to continue nurturing the relationship, our traditional landowners and communities, to be able to preserve the natural beauty of this island through our environmental and coral reef conservation programs”

Despite challenges ranging from natural disasters to the COVID-19 pandemic, Andrews says Castaway has continued to welcome visitors while preserving the spirit of Fijian hospitality.

Two long-serving staff members were also recognised for their decades of commitment to Castaway Island Resort.