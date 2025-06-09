[Photo: FDB / FACEBOOK]

The Fiji Development Bank and the Agence Française de Développement officially signed a partnership yesterday, aimed at strengthening cooperation in climate change and renewable energy development.

The partnership will focus on addressing climate change challenges, with particular emphasis on supporting Fiji’s transition towards renewable energy.

It will also provide opportunities for technical expertise and assistance through AFD, strengthening FDB’s capacity to support sustainable development initiatives.

The collaboration is expected to help advance Fiji’s renewable energy priorities while promoting climate-resilient development.

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership marks an important step in strengthening cooperation between Fiji and France through development support and technical collaboration.