[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Forestry has identified operational weaknesses and areas requiring greater attention following the completion of its first monitoring exercise for the 2026-2027 financial year in the Western Division.

The assessment, carried out by the Ministry’s Monitoring Team, reviewed the progress of forestry programmes and evaluated their implementation across the division.

According to the Ministry, the exercise provided an opportunity to identify gaps in operations, assess performance, and determine areas requiring improvement to strengthen service delivery.

Findings from the monitoring exercise were discussed during a review meeting, where officials explored practical strategies and interventions aimed at addressing identified challenges and improving programme outcomes.

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The Ministry says the process is not only focused on identifying shortcomings but also on developing solutions that enhance performance, accountability and effectiveness across the forestry sector.

It adds that strengthening monitoring and evaluation processes will help ensure forestry programmes continue to deliver meaningful benefits to stakeholders and communities.

The Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to continuous improvement and achieving stronger outcomes for Fiji’s forestry sector through regular performance assessments and targeted interventions.