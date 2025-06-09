[Photo: FILE]

Major reforms to Fiji’s mining and state land laws are expected to be tabled in Parliament next month after receiving Cabinet approval.

Deputy Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources, Timoci Samisoni, revealed the development while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee during discussions on the Ministry’s 2023-2024 Annual Report.

Samisoni says the proposed State Lands Bill and Mining Amendment Bill have completed the Cabinet approval process and are now undergoing final verification before being presented to Parliament

He noted that the review of the State Lands legislation began last year and involved consultations with stakeholders before the bill was submitted to Cabinet.

Article continues after advertisement

At the same time, work on the Mining Act review, which has been ongoing for several years, has also reached a significant milestone.

According to Samisoni, the Ministry has completed the amendment bill and received Cabinet endorsement last month.

“We are now doing a few verifications with the Solicitor-General’s Office before it is tabled in Parliament.”

Samisoni added that government is aiming to have both the State Lands and Mining bills introduced in Parliament next month.

The Deputy Secretary also confirmed progress on other legislative reforms, including the proposed National Development and Land Use Bill, formerly known as the Land Use Act, as

well as reforms to the Quarry Act.

He says additional consultations are still required with key stakeholders before the National Development and Land Use Bill progresses further.

The legislative review forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to modernise outdated laws, strengthen governance, and improve the management of Fiji’s land and mineral resources.

Samisoni further adds that the proposed reforms are expected to have significant implications for land administration, resource development, and regulatory oversight across the country.