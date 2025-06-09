[Photo : File]

The Fijian Elections Office is continuing its preparations for the 2026 General Election while making provisions for a possible National Referendum to be held on the same day.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says conducting both electoral events simultaneously would require additional processes.

“Naturally, conducting two electoral events simultaneously would require additional processes, and logistical arrangements. There would also be additional financial implications associated with conducting two electoral events.”

Mataiciwa says they are focused on ensuring it is ready to conduct any electoral events required under the law.

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She says if both events are held together, the General Election would need to take place by February 6th.

Mataiciwa adds the voting resources and processes would largely remain the same, with the main difference being the ballot papers needed for the proposed referendum.