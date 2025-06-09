[Photo: File]

Sugarcane growers grappling with prolonged dry conditions can apply for loans to install water tanks, pumps and pipes or to develop boreholes through the Sugarcane Growers Fund.

SCGF Manager Lending and Operations Sagar Dayal says the fund is financing equipment and infrastructure to help growers access and store water on their farms as they manage the effects of El Niño.

The fund lowered its lending rate from 4.5 percent to 3.95 percent in June, after cutting it from 6 percent in 2025.

He says income from property investments helped lower borrowing costs as growers face rising expenses, including for labour.

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Dayal adds that growers can apply through the MySCGF app, which also lets them check their account statements and transactions.

Farmers without a smartphone can start an application by calling a district officer.

He adds that farmers who apply by phone need to visit an office only once to sign the loan offer if approved.

They can receive the money through M-PAiSA or MyCash as early as the same day.

The fund also provides loans for other farm expenses, including machinery, harvesting and new leases.

A separate overdraft facility through M-PAiSA allows growers to draw smaller amounts as expenses arise and make repayments through the same mobile wallet.