Samuela Kakaivalu scores a try for Nadroga.

Nadroga has successfully defended the INKK Farebrother-Sullivan Trophy after defeating Tailevu 18-14 at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

Tailevu stunned the defending champions early, with Manueli Maisamoa and Peni Rokoduguni crossing for converted tries to give the challengers a 14-0 lead inside the opening 12 minutes.

Nadroga responded through the boot of Samuela Kakaivalu, who slotted a penalty before adding the extras to two Stallions tries as the hosts roared back into the contest.

The comeback saw Nadroga overturn the deficit and take an 18-14 lead into halftime.

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Despite a tense second spell, neither side was able to trouble the scorers as both defences stood firm.

Tailevu continued to press in search of the winning points, but Nadroga held on to preserve its four-point advantage until the final whistle.

Nadi will challenge Nadroga next Saturday.