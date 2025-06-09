[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Three police officers charged in connection with the murder of Lami Police Constable Peni Racagi have pleaded not guilty.

Simione Rokosemudu, Iowane Sukanaisoro and Ilisoni Waqa are jointly charged with the alleged murder of Racagi following an altercation between February 21 and 22 this year.

The three accused appeared before Justice Daniel Goundar at the Suva High Court.

The court heard that the post-mortem report found that Racagi died from injuries sustained in an assault and drowning.

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Justice Goundar asked defence counsel whether their clients wished to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.

However, the defence declined.

State prosecutor Sadaf Shameem informed the court that disclosure had been completed and the prosecution had received a notice of alibi from the first accused.

The prosecution intends to call 15 witnesses during the trial.

Shameem also told the court that the State intends to apply for name suppression for two key juvenile witnesses.

The State has also filed its objections to the bail applications of all three accused.

Their bail applications will be heard on December 8.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for March 1, 2027, to determine the trial hearing date.