[Photo: FILE]

Ratu Viliame Seruvakula will continue leading the Great Council of Chiefs after being reappointed as Chairman for another three-year term.

The Turaga na Tui Namosi has also retained his position as Vice Chairman.

Ratu Viliame says the focus remains on building on the Council’s long-term objectives since its re-establishment in 2024.

He says the GCC has evolved significantly over the past two years, with members becoming more vocal, engaged and increasingly aware of the importance of their roles.

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He adds that the work ahead is to maintain this progress and ensure the Council continues delivering on its long-term vision.